Kidnapped girl recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police here on Monday recovered a seven-year-old girl, who was kidnapped six days ago and arrested her alleged kidnapper.
A police spokesperson said that cops from the Dera Town Police led by Station House Officer Gul Sher Khan recovered the kidnapped girl in a raid. The police arrested the accused Naqool Khan belonging to Afghanistan. Separately, the Paharpur police arrested a young man for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy. The police registered a case against the accused Sibtain.
KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Monday granted protective interim bail to the former president of the National Bank of...
LAHORE: A writ petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Monday seeking contempt proceedings against Pakistan...
PESHAWAR: A team from Customs Healthcare Society Pakistan has reached Turkiye to help those affected by the...
BARA: The traders here on Monday staged a protest on the second day to put pressure on the police to recover the Rs3.3...
JAMRUD: Unidentified armed men travelling in car shot dead a man in Jamrud, police said on Monday.Cops said Sabir...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries and Revenue Muhammad Adnan Jalil has directed the...
Comments