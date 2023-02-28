Kidnapped girl recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police here on Monday recovered a seven-year-old girl, who was kidnapped six days ago and arrested her alleged kidnapper.

A police spokesperson said that cops from the Dera Town Police led by Station House Officer Gul Sher Khan recovered the kidnapped girl in a raid. The police arrested the accused Naqool Khan belonging to Afghanistan. Separately, the Paharpur police arrested a young man for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy. The police registered a case against the accused Sibtain.