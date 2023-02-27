Hurkacz to face Bonzi in Marseille ATP final

MARSEILLE: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, eleventh in the world, will face Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Marseille.

Number one seed Hurkacz beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the semi-final, taking him to his seventh final. In the day’s other semi-final round, Benjamin Bonzi beat Arthur Fils in an all-French encounter, winning with a controlled 6-4, 6-4.

The 26-year-old Bonzi is placed 60th in the ATP rankings, and the match against Hurkacz will mark only the second final of his career.