Traders in Haripur reject strike call

HARIPUR: The local traders here on Saturday announced to keep their business centres open on February 27.

Young Tajir Group’s leader Malik Wajahat Mehboob Awan in a statement said the local traders unanimously decided to stay away from the strike call by a religious party and would keep their shops open on Monday.

He said that the traders had decided to boycott the shutter down protest call and would not be part of any such activity as the local traders were already badly affected by the economic crisis that the country was undergoing for the last several months. He added that joining such protests would be adding to the hardships of traders.

He advised the religious party to show political might using some other method rather than forcing the traders to face further losses. Asking the fellow traders not to respond to any such call and keep their shops open without any fear, Wajahat vowed to protect the traders’ rights against any kind of adventurism with the help of local administration that was bound to ensure security of the business community of the city.

The TLP has announced a nationwide shutter down strike against the recent increase in the petroleum prices.