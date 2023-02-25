 
close
Saturday February 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Liquor bottles seized

By Our Correspondent
February 25, 2023

Personnel of Karachi’s Anti-Smuggling Unit of the customs enforcement, along with the Maritime Security Agency, have foiled a smuggling bid and seized foreign liquor worth Rs40 million.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said that after receiving a tip-off, customs officials seized 28,000 bottles of liquor from a boat at sea.

Comments