Liquor bottles seized

Personnel of Karachi’s Anti-Smuggling Unit of the customs enforcement, along with the Maritime Security Agency, have foiled a smuggling bid and seized foreign liquor worth Rs40 million.
Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the customs, said that after receiving a tip-off, customs officials seized 28,000 bottles of liquor from a boat at sea.
The Sindh High Court on Friday directed the Keamari district administration to ensure that a public school playground...
The Sindh government had banned the display of arms throughout the province for a period of 90 days under the Section...
Police said on Friday they had dug up weapons buried near the new toll plaza in District Malir’s Steel Town....
Seven passengers were injured when a Green Line bus heading towards Nagan Chowrangi on Friday lost control and crashed...
Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf an international circus company, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon...
The TikTok and Zindagi Trust have announced an extension in their collaboration aimed at driving digital safety...
