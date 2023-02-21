 
close
Tuesday February 21, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Protest by ICU teachers, students as police fails to arrest English teacher’s killer

By Our Correspondent
February 21, 2023

PESHAWAR: The teachers and students of the historic Islamia College University and other educational institutions strongly condemned the police for its failure to arrest the killer of the university’s English literature teacher Dr Bashir Mohammad and set a 72-hour deadline for the arrest or else they would launch a complete boycott of classes.

Comments