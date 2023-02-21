Condolence reference: Rich tributes paid to late Lateef Afridi

PESHAWAR: The Awami Jamhoori Rabta Committee on Monday held a condolence reference for the former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and known lawyer Abdul Lateef Afridi.

Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, Awami Jamhoori Rabta Committee president Jehanzeb and general secretary Shakeel Waheedullah, Mukhtar Bacha of National Party, Aimal Khattak, Aseer Mangal, Gul Ahmad Advocate, Noor-ul-Bashar Naveed, Danish Afridi Advocate and others participated in the condolence reference and paid rich tributes to the late senior lawyer for his services to democracy and struggle for the rule of law. The speakers shed light on his services for the cause of democracy, human rights and constitutionalism.

They said that the slain senior lawyer was an asset to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he had strived for the attainment of the rights of the Pakhtuns. The speakers said that Abdul Lateef Afridi had also strived for the rights of the oppressed segments of the society and his services would always be remembered. They also offered Fateha Khwani for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace.