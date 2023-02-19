IG restores weightage system for promotion

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar has taken measures to enhance the morale of police employees and in this regard he has restored the weightage system of departmental certificates to end the punishments of police employees.

By which officials and officers of the rank of Head Constable to Sub-Inspector will be able to get their departmental punishments expunged by the certificates of excellence received during duty. Two major punishments will be removed from one CC1 certificate received for outstanding performance during duty, similarly, one major punishment will be removed from two CC2 certificates and one minor punishment will be removed from one CC3 certificate.

The IG has issued a notification regarding the restoration of the weightage system of certificates. With the restoration of this system, the hindrances in the way of departmental promotion of junior rank officers and personnel can be eliminated with the best performance, however, this weightage system will not be applicable to punishments such as suspension from service and reduction in rank. On the instructions of the IG, the said process has been restarted while the police employees were deprived of its benefits for two years. On behalf of the IG, these instructions have been sent to all senior officers including RPOs, DPOs and Unit Heads of the province.

IG orders crackdown against POs: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed to enhance ongoing police crackdown in all districts, including the provincial capital, to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

Dr Usman Anwar emphasised upon that National Identity Cards of proclaimed offenders wanted in serious crimes should be cancelled through close coordination with Nadra. He said that the passports of those proclaimed offenders who are absconding abroad should be canceled with close contact with the plaintiffs of the FIR, beside measure of their arrest in coordination with the Interpol and FIA.

IG Punjab expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting at the CCPO office on Saturday. In the meeting, he issued orders for the arrest of proclaimed offenders, eradication of drugs and the elimination of crimes related to children.

IG Punjab directed that the investigation officers should spare no effort for achieving the targets of arresting the proclaimed offenders with hard work and commitment and keep in constant contact with the plaintiffs of the cases so that noose around proclaimed offenders can be tightened by the help of exchange of information and intelligence.

Dr Usman Anwar directed that all available resources should be used for the security of the PSL matches in the Gaddafi Stadium and the best arrangements should be made for the security of the players, match officials and cricket fans coming for the PSL matches. He directed that the crackdown against drug peddlers in the vicinity of all major educational institutions and hostels should be expedited and operations against the drug peddlers should be conducted on daily basis.

IG Punjab said that the RPOs and DPOs should personally monitor the combing operations to eliminate the scourge of modern drugs, especially ice (crystalline meth). He reiterated that the officers who do not take strong action against the drug dealers have no right of any sympathy.

IG Punjab while directing the process of departmental recruitment of the children of martyrs of Lahore Police said that the children of all the police personnel who died during the service should also be given priority during recruitment. He directed that special focus should be given on cases of rape, disappearance and kidnapping of children and I will again take update after 15 days. He gave a deadline to complete all pending case files of 2022 within one month.

Talking to the officers, IG Punjab said that the Lahore police team is fully empowered and consists of the best officers from all over Punjab, who should take better performance from the subordinate staff to serve the citizens and protect life and property. He said that improving the welfare of Lahore Police is one of the top priorities and all possible cooperation will continue in this regard. IG Punjab said circle officers would be given prizes who arrest maximum proclaimed offenders and timely resolve grievances of citizens.

IG Punjab directed all SSPs and SPs to use modern technology effectively for crime control. He directed to increase IT-based facilities in police service centers for the convenience of citizens and service delivery should be further improved in the light of the feedback received from the citizens.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Sohail Sukhera participated in the meeting while DIG IT Ahsan Younas, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, and SSPs, SPs SDPOs of investigation Operation wing were also present.

Cops’ children to have free education: An MoU has been signed between Punjab Police and Aspire Group of Schools and Colleges to provide educational facilities to the children of Punjab Police employees, according to which the children of police martyrs will be admitted to the schools and colleges managed by Aspire Group with free education, admission fee and free uniform.

Moreover, the children of serving and retired employees will be given 50% discount on admission, tuition fee and purchase of uniform. In a ceremony held at Central Police office, Addl IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara and Aspire Group CEO Syeda Nazish Umar Shah and Group Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed signed the MOU.

Speaking at the ceremony, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that provision of quality education to children of police employees in the best schools and colleges is among my top priorities. He said that due to their limited resources, police employees are not able to get their children admitted in good educational institutions, so the MOU between Punjab Police and Aspire Group will be an important milestone to free them from this worry.

IG Punjab directed the officers to take special steps to inform the police force in all districts about the MOU so that maximum number of employees can benefit from this facility. He expressed these views while talking to the officers at the MOU signing ceremony with Aspire Group of Schools and Colleges at the Central Police Office.

On behalf of Aspire Group, Umar Nazar Shah paid tribute to the services of the Punjab Police and said that the officers and personnel of the Punjab Police put their lives at risk to serve and protect the public, which is very important to be acknowledged. He said that Aspire Group will also offer jobs on special quota to daughters of police martyrs who have obtained MPhil, B.Ed or other advanced degrees in its educational institutions.

He said that the MOU with Punjab Police is a small contribution from Aspire Group in recognition of the services of police personnel under which as many as children of police martyrs along with disabled police personnel will be admitted in Aspire schools and colleges. IG Punjab said that the admission process of children of police employees in Aspire schools and colleges should be made easier. IG Punjab further said that I appreciate the support and passion of Aspire Group for the education of children of police personnel.

On this occasion, Addl IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG welfare Ghazi Salahuddin, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and AIG Finance Hasan Asad Alvi were present while all RPOs and Unit Heads of the province participated through video link.

On behalf of Aspire Group, heads and regional directors of their schools and colleges were also present in the ceremony. Commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between IG Punjab and Aspire Group, while at the end of the ceremony, Aspire Group paid tribute to police martyrs and a special documentary made in the honor of police martyrs was also screened.

230 road accidents in City:

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,148 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these road accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,215 were injured. Out of this, 661 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 559 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (71%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce this increasing the number of road accidents. Further, the analysis showed that 1,011 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 138 pedestrians, and 503 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 230 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 238 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan 75 with 75 victims. The details further revealed that 1,215 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 961 males & 229 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 213 were under 18 years of age, 620 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 357 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 995 motorbikes, 126 auto-rickshaws, 245 motorcars, 40 vans, 22 passenger buses, 41 trucks and 208 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.