Justice Malik Qayyum passes away

LAHORE: Former Lahore High Court judge Malik Muhammad Qayyum died on Friday.
According to the family, his funeral will be held in Johar Town, Lahore. He was the former Attorney General for Pakistan and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. He was the elder brother of Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Prof Dr Javed Akram.
Meanwhile, Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has offered condolences to the family.
The Sukkur High Court Bar Association (HCBA) President, Qurban Milano, along with Rizwana Memon and Aqeel Ahmed Soomro, advocates, expressed grief over the death and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
