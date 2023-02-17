Govt lawyer tells SC: Imran didn’t mention what NAB law clause violates basic rights

ISLAMABAD: The government lawyer told the Supreme Court Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had not correctly provided the facts while challenging the NAB amendments, adding that he would have to establish which of the provisions was contrary to fundamental rights.A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard the PTI chairman’s petition challenging the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

Continuing his arguments, Makhdom Ali Khan, counsel for the federal government, while answering the question earlier raised by the bench, submitted that the committee constituted by the NAB chairman would decide about the forum where cases returned by the accountability courts would be transferred.

The counsel submitted that the petitioner had not correctly provided the facts while challenging the NAB amendments, adding that Imran Khan will have to establish which of the fundamental rights had been affected due to the NAB amendments. Going over Imran Khan’s petition, the counsel claimed that the petitioner had raised 47 legal questions in his petition, only four of which were related to constitutional provisions.

He contended that the first two questions related to two referendums held by former military dictators, Gen Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf, while 21 legal questions were raised, adding that they were not legal questions as well.

The counsel further submitted that the petitioner, while raising 16 questions, cited NAB amendments; however, it was not mentioned which of the fundamental rights were violated by the NAB amendments.

Makhdom Ali Khan further submitted that the petitioner had also mentioned the imported conspiracy in his petition. The counsel, while citing newspaper reports, submitted that now this imported conspiracy had become an exported conspiracy. At this, there was laughter in the courtroom.

The counsel further submitted that under Ordinance 2019, some 41 persons were acquitted in certain cases. The chief justice, on the other hand, stated that the court will limit itself to the amendments made to the NAB law in 2022. The chief justice, in a lighter mood, told the counsel that he had conducted the forensic audit of Imran Khan’s petition.

Meanwhile, the chief justice informed the counsel that the court wishes to conclude the current case as soon as possible because they have other important cases pending.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until next Tuesday.