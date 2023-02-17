No sufficient evidence for registration of FIR against woman over ‘BC fraud’: court

A sessions court has disposed of a case pertaining to alleged Rs420 million ballot committee (BC) scam involving a social media influencer, Sidra Humaid aka Sidra Khalil.

Additional Sessions Judge (East) Faiza Khalil directed the station house officer concerned to ensure the dispute between the parties -- Humaid and her depositors who invested in the ballot committee, better known as BC – is resolved in accordance with the law and that none of them takes the law into their hand and encroaches upon the life and property of the other.

In December, Humaid had moved the court seeking a direction for the SSP (complaint cell) and the Sharea Faisal SHO to provide her protection and lodge an FIR against seven women for allegedly harassing her and storming her residence along with other women.