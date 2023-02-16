Zardari says sugarcane crop price to be Rs450 per maund next year

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said the sugarcane crop price will be Rs450 per maund next year.

“With this price for the sugarcane crop, farmers will help the country’s agriculture sector’s progress,” he said in a statement on Wednesday. He said the country would prosper when

farmers were encouraged and provided fruit of their labour. “Only when a farmer is content, he will be able to work hard and pay attention to his crop,” he said, adding that with a fair price for the sugarcane crop, the country would be self-sufficient in sugar production. “The time for redressing injustices meted out to our farmers has come,” he said.