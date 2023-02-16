PDM leaders cannot face people: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were escaping from the election.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the rulers had broken all records of corruption and poor governance so they were afraid of facing the people. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz district organizer Nawab Khan announced joining the PTI along with his supporters and family members. Nawab Khan also announced to withdraw his candidacy for National Assembly constituency NA-26 in favour of PTI candidate Imran Khattak.

Pervez Khattak said that the rulers had started violating the Constitution and were reluctant to hold the elections as they were afraid of the growing popularity of the PTI leadership. He added said the PTI would soon launch the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan in protest against the unconstitutional steps of the PDM government.

He said the popularity of the PTI had unnerved the government and the PDM leaders, who were now using delaying tactics to avoid facing the people. He said former prime minister Imran Khan was the only leader, who had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.

The PTI provincial president said he had been serving the people for the last 40 years. He said that he executed record uplift projects in Nowshera when he was the chief minister from 2013 to 2018.