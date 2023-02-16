PSCA monitors PSL matches on CM’s order

y Our correspondent

LAHORE:On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, special arrangements for the PSL security have been made and live monitoring of the matches being played in Multan is being made by the Safe City Authority in Lahore.

Caretaker CM directed to make surveillance of Multan and Rawalpindi matches through Safe City Authority in Lahore. All the cameras of Multan and Rawalpindi have been linked with the Safe City Authority in Lahore through the latest network and central monitoring of PSL security is being done. The monitoring of PSL routes of the three districts is being done on the digital wall of Safe City Authority Lahore. Surveillance and monitoring is being done through digital cameras regarding routes of players and spectators along with all areas surrounding the hotel and the stadium.