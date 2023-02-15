MoU signed with Ivory Coast to boost ties

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Speaker of the Ivory Coast's National Assembly Adama Bictogo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand and promote inter-parliamentary collaboration.

Both sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, trade, and investment as well as the promotion of people-to-people contacts. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has stated that Pakistan views Côte d'Ivoire as a significant ally on the African continent and will make every effort to further solidify friendly ties between the two nations.

NA Speaker made these comments during a meeting with the Cote d'Ivoire parliamentary delegation led by Speaker of the Ivory Coast's National Assembly Adama Bictago, which is in Pakistan on its maiden visit.

Adama Bictago approved of the recommendations and expressed his appreciation. He also conveyed gratitude to Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and noted that Pakistan and Côte d'Ivoire have a close friendship, which would be further strengthened by this visit. Bictogo signed an agreement to promote inter-parliamentary collaboration, planted a sapling, and the delegation took a tour of the building while learning about the history and procedures of the institution.