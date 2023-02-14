Sewer line repair inspected

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has accelerated work on the big crater appeared on the main road of Johar Town.

In this regard, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed made a surprise visit of the site to check the speed of work. Ghafran Ahmed sought a report on the incident. Some three days back, the main road of Johar Town caved in resulting in a 73-feet wide and 25-feet deep crater. The MD directed to repair the sewer line in due time.

The appreciated the efforts of the officers and staff working day and night for repairing the sewage line in a short time despite the high flow of water. He also ordered strict implementation of precautionary measures so that no more untoward incidents take place.

Meanwhile, he visited Haji Camp Project and reviewed the progress of under construction central drain. Project Director Usman Babar briefed the MD that out of 130-metre, 110-metre drain work has been completed. He has given him a deadline of two weeks to complete the under-construction central drain project. He said adjacent areas including Mall Road and Mozang will get benefit from this drain.