Israel strikes Gaza, one killed in West Bank arrest raid

GAZA CITY: Israel struck a Hamas base in Gaza on Monday after rocket fire from the enclave, while a Palestinian was killed as the army detained alleged attackers in the occupied West Bank.
Later on Monday, Israeli police told AFP that officers arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian boy who allegedly stabbed a Jewish teenager in al-Quds´s Old City. The latest unrest comes amid a significant escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence, with dozens killed in recent weeks.
The Palestinian health ministry said Amir Ihab Bustami, 21, was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of repeated clashes over the past year.
DUBAI: An appeals court in Yemen´s Huthi rebel-held capital Sanaa has confirmed a five-year jail sentence for a model...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: A student wielding an axe and a knife on Monday wounded three students at a middle school in the...
LONDON: London´s Heathrow airport has enjoyed its best start to the year since before the coronavirus pandemic, it...
CHISINAU: Moldova´s President Maia Sandu on Monday accused Russia of plotting to violently overthrow the country´s...
LISBON: Catholic clergy in Portugal have abused nearly 5,000 children since 1950, an independent commission said on...
GENEVA: United Nations rights experts called on Monday on the world community to act to stop a dramatic surge in...
