Israel strikes Gaza, one killed in West Bank arrest raid

GAZA CITY: Israel struck a Hamas base in Gaza on Monday after rocket fire from the enclave, while a Palestinian was killed as the army detained alleged attackers in the occupied West Bank.

Later on Monday, Israeli police told AFP that officers arrested a 14-year-old Palestinian boy who allegedly stabbed a Jewish teenager in al-Quds´s Old City. The latest unrest comes amid a significant escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence, with dozens killed in recent weeks.

The Palestinian health ministry said Amir Ihab Bustami, 21, was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of repeated clashes over the past year.