Zia Mohyeddin’s demise saddens fans

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his cabinet members on Monday expressed their grief over the demise of legendary theatre practitioner Zia Mohyeddin who passed away in the morning hours.

In his condolence statement, the CM said Mohyeddin had rendered great services for performing arts and was an institution in the world of arts, literature and knowledge. The CM said the late artiste’s contributions to the cultural landscape of the country would forever be remembered. He also prayed for the soul of Mohyeddin.

Spokesperson for the Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the adviser to the CM on law, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said that Mohyeddin was a talented artiste who made innovations in the field of voice acting.

Mohyeddin rendered eternal services in various arts and with his death, Pakistan had lost a great creative mind, Wahab said. He remarked that we had lost a rare gem. He prayed for blessings on Mohyeddin’s soul in the hereafter.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani participated in the funeral prayers for the late thespian. Speaking to the media on the occasion, Ghani said that during last few days, Pakistan had lost two great personalities in the field of arts as Mohyeddin had also left this world after passing of Amjad Islam Amjad.

Ghani said Mohyeddin was not just an actor or director but he also trained a number of artistes, due to which his legacy would go on.

There was no other person like him and no one could fill the vacuum created by his death, the minister remarked. Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza in her condolence statement said Mohyeddin had a dazzling personality, and his style would charm his audience.

She lauded literary recitations rendered by Mohyeddin particularly those narrating the incident of Karbala and humorous pieces. She prayed for the late thespian’s soul and patience for the bereaved family members.

Arts Council of Pakistan President Muhammad Ahmad Shah stated that personalities like that of Mohyeddin were born after centuries. “The governing body of the Arts Council, including me, is deeply saddened over the sad demise of Zia Mohyeddin,” he remarked.

He remembered how the late artiste would attract huge crowds whenever he had to recite literary texts in sessions of the International Urdu Conference or other literary festival.

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh in his condolence statement said Mohyeddin was an institution of art and programme Zia Mohyeddin Show that used to be aired on the national television was still etched in people’s minds.

The German Consulate General Karachi in a tweet shared its heartfelt condolences to Moheyddin’s family, students, colleagues, friends and admirers all over the world. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also expressed sorrow at the demise of Mohyeddin. He called the late artiste a beacon of literature. He added that Mohyeddin enjoyed the status of an authority on the art of Urdu elocution and voice acting.