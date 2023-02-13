Interior minister to ensure security of Pakistanis, foreigners

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has directed all possible measures to ensure safety of Pakistanis and foreign nationals in the country.
He was chairing a meeting in Gwadar on Sunday on counterterrorism and security of foreign nationals in the country.
He said foolproof security would be provided to Chinese nationals working at various projects in Pakistan and any negligence would not be tolerated.
Rana Sanaullah said one percent amount of all projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor had been reserved for security arrangements. He said local people should be given priority in jobs in security agencies.
