Fixing system destroyed by Imran not an easy task: Maryam

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz speaks during his party's workers' convention in Islamabad on February 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PML-N

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that it was not an easy task to set things right, spoiled and destroyed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan during his four-year misrule.

However, she said the PMLN had taken over the country to save it from complete destruction after his selectors, who had brought him to power in 2018, started regretting their decision.

“So the operation ‘launch Imran Khan’ has met a tragic end, and with its ending, conspiracies have also been thwarted,” she added.

Addressing the PMLN workers convention here, she told Imran: “Your selection committee, which brought you power in 2018, has been dissolved, and selectors have left for home.”

Her remarks came after accounts attributed to former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa were published in a local newspaper column.

“We kept trying to convince the prime minister [Imran Khan] against appointing Tarin as finance minister. I told the PM that Tarin, who failed to run his bank, will ruin the economy. The premier disagreed,” Gen (retd) Bajwa was quoted as saying by the journalist.

Reacting to the ex-army chief’s interview, Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa had accepted that he was behind the “regime change” move that led to his government’s removal. “General Bajwa told the journalist with much pride how he had our government ousted due to economic policies and other matters,” Khan said during the interview. The PMLN leader vowed that the Bhara Kahu flyover would be completed soon. She urged people to compare the governance of PMLN and PTI during the past 10 years in Punjab and KP, respectively.

“Whenever the country’s economy collapses because of the maladroit rulers, people look to Nawaz Sharif for rescue,” Maryam said.

Referring to former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s clean chit to Imran, she said: “Baba Rehmat” had proved himself as “Baba Zahmat”.

Maryam lashed out at the previous government of PTI and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should have made the person, who has restricted himself to Zaman Park, sit before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for talks.

On the other hand, Maryam said, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif had also inked an agreement with the IMF but did not raise the prices. Flour was available at Rs35 per kg during his entire tenure whereas gross domestic product (GDP) was over 6 per cent as compared to the negative growth during Imran’s tenure.

She maintained that Khan would be held accountable for the Toshakhana gifts and concealing information regarding his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers for the 2018 elections.

The PMLN leader said that the PTI chief’s wife, Bushra Bibi, would also be held accountable for “robbing diamonds”.

Speaking to her party workers, the PMLN leader vowed that her party would win the next elections in the country.

The PMLN initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), created jobs, and provided laptops to students, she said, adding, “The future of youth is linked to PMLN.” She vowed that her party would steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.

She asked the people to imagine the economic destruction if Imran Khan once again came to power for the next five years.

Continuing to take Imran Khan to task, the PMLN’s chief organiser said the household expenses of Imran Khan were being borne by someone else as he had no source of income. “Imran will have to answer his long tale of corruption and corrupt practices.” Referring to Imran’s statement, she said Imran Khan was in search of crutches as “one hand cannot clap, so he was looking for the other hand”.

She said the PMLN was not afraid of elections but those who were selected in 2018 were fearful of elections due to selectors’ irrelevancy.