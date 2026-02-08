King Charles still cares about Meghan Markle

King Charles thinks Harry, and by extension Meghan, deserves this

King Charles, who has not seen his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle for years, still cares about the duchess.

The insider recently told the Closer, “Despite everything that’s happened, Charles has not turned his back on Meghan.”

“The more time goes by, the more empathy he seems to feel for her,” the source further said.

King Charles doesn’t expect trust to be ‘magically restored’, but the monarch believes ‘empathy and basic decency’ should still apply, the palace insider said and added King Charles thinks Harry, and by extension Meghan, deserves this.

King Charles has apparently not seen Meghan Markle since 2022 when the Duchess and Prince Harry visited UK for late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Meanwhile, the report further claims amid King Charles true feelings for Meghan, the source revealed: “Camilla has made it clear she doesn’t want to be in the same room as Meghan.”

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also not Meghan’s biggest fan.

The fresh claims came amid reports Meghan may join Prince Harry when he is in the U.K. this summer to mark the countdown to the Invictus Games.

However, Meghan may return to the U.K. with Prince Harry — if their security is assured.

Meanwhile, King Charles is also desperate to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, who are being raised in Montecito, California, and have only been back to the U.K. once with their parents for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.