Maryam Nawaz claims Imran Khan's selectors 'regret' bringing him into power

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz speaks during his party's workers' convention in Islamabad on February 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PML-N

Taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said Saturday his selectors, who made him sit on the most coveted chair in the country in 2018, are now "regretting" their decision.

"Your [Khan] selection committee has been dissolved, and the selectors have left for home," Maryam said while addressing the PML-N workers' convention in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader's comments came after accounts attributed to former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa were published in a column of a local newspaper.

"We kept trying to convince the prime minister [Imran Khan] against appointing Tarin as finance minister. I told the PM that Tarin, who failed to run his bank, will ruin the economy. The premier disagreed," Gen (retd) Bajwa was quoted as saying by the journalist.

Reacting to the ex-army chief's interview, Khan said that Gen (retd) Bajwa had accepted that he was behind the "regime change" move that led to his government's removal.

"General Bajwa told the journalist with much pride how he had our government ousted due to economic policies and other matters," Khan said during the interview.

The PML-N leader vowed that the Bhara Kahu flyover would be completed soon. She urged the people to compare the governance of PML-N and PTI during the past 10 years in Punjab and KP, respectively.

"Whenever the country's economy collapses because of the maladroit rulers, people look to Nawaz Sharif for rescue," Maryam said.

Maryam lashed out at the previous government of PTI and said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should have made the person, who has restricted himself to Zaman Park, sit before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for talks.

She maintained that Khan would be held accountable for Toshakhana gifts and concealing information regarding his alleged daughter Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers for the 2018 elections.

The PML-N leader further said that the PTI chief's wife, Bushra Bibi, would also be held accountable for "robbing diamonds".

Speaking to her party workers, the PML-N leader vowed that her party would win the next elections in the country.

PML-N initiated the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), created jobs, and provided laptops to students, she said, adding, “The future of youth is linked with PML-N.”

She vowed that her party would steer the country out of the prevailing crisis.