Mills warned against wheat quota misuse

LAHORE:Punjab Food Department (PFD) has warned flour mills of dire consequences if they failed to grind subsidised wheat.

A senior official said on Friday that strict action will be taken as per rules and regulations against the flour mill that embezzled the government wheat quota. To check such malpractice, Food Department officials will continue to inspect flour mills as per rules and regulations. A subsidy of more than 26 lakhs is being provided daily to an average class flour mill in Lahore Region alone. The benefits of subsidy will be delivered to the poor people.

Currently more than 900 flour mills in Punjab province are taking subsidised wheat. As per credible information, he added, flour mills were selling wheat provided by Food Department at Rs2,300 per 40kg in the open market at Rs4,200. As per official data, a subsidy of Rs30 crore is being given daily in Lahore Region alone as compared to the open market rate. On the other hand, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Punjab branch has given two days ultimatum to the Punjab government to solve the problems including the closure of 13 flour mills against the SOPs, inadequate security of trucking stations and other issues. It has been stated that if the issues are not resolved, flour mills will not lift wheat quota across the province from Monday, February 13 and flour will not be supplied to the market on Tuesday (February 14).

The Chairman of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Ch Iftikhar Ahmed Mattu has expressed this on Friday while addressing a press conference along with former Chairman Mian M Riaz and Liaquat Ali Khan along with other officials.

He said that there is severe confrontation between the flour milling industry and the Food Department, due to which the flour milling industry is under extreme pressure and there is no conducive environment for business. Due to this, the supply of flour in the market has been badly affected, due to which the people are facing difficulty in getting their basic food.

They also claimed cash was snatched from the trucking station of a flour mill in Lahore yesterday at gunpoint. Moreover, the food department has issued new rules for the sale of flour at shops and trucking stations. The flour shopkeepers have refused to buy flour. Instead of getting back to normal, the situation is getting worse day by day.

At present, more than 13 flour mills are closed. The Director Food Punjab has refused to listen to their appeal. Although the Food Department Punjab has relaxed the procedure of selling flour but not finished them yet.