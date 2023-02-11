CM opens Food Expo-2023

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated Food Expo-2023 organised by Punjab Food Authority at Expo Centre on Friday. He inspected the stalls, including that of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and expressed keen interest in items put on display. PFA director general briefed about the arrangements.

The chief minister noted that the Punjab Food Authority had organised the food expo in the best way to promote local and international food businesses. He invited the people to visit the expo to enjoy amusement opportunities as 77 stalls have been set up for the general public. He placed great importance on raising awareness about the quality of food and commended the PFA's initiative in this regard.

Heads of domestic and foreign companies will attend the food conference while mushaira, a musical concert and puppet show for children would also be held for the visitors. Ambassador of Korea Mr Suh Sangpyo, Minister for C&W and Food Bilal Afzal, Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, CEO of Lahore Qalandar Atif Rana, industrialist Sheikh Irfan Iqbal, secretary food, CCPO Lahore, commissioner & deputy commissioner Lahore and others were also present.

Apex Committee: A meeting of Provincial Apex Committee was convened at CM Office, here. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. Commander Lahore Corps, and senior military & civilian officials concerned attended the meeting.

The forum condemned the dastardly attack on Police Lines, Peshawar and expressed complete solidarity with the people of KP and its LEAs. The participants took a holistic view of progress on NAP and matters pertaining to overall security, including the Safe City Project. Elaborate security arrangements for the upcoming PSL, census and elections also came under discussion. The committee resolved to continue working in synergy for defeating terrorism and ensuring public safety and security.

Amjad Islam Amjad: The chief minister mourned the loss of the renowned poet, writer and playwright Amjad Islam Amjad. The CM extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and fans in a condolence message expressing that Amjad Islam Amjad was a true master of his art who brought a new level of enlightenment to drama writing.

The CM said that Amjad's poetry will live on in the hearts of his admirers and added that he was the embodiment of Pakistan's literary identity. Mohsin Naqvi also offered prayers for the eternal rest of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to find solace during this difficult time.

tributes to Major Jawad: The chief minister paid his tributes to the heroic sacrifices of Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer who lost their lives during an operation in Kohlu. In a statement released on Friday, the CM conveyed his deep admiration for the martyrs who selflessly gave up their lives for the peace and stability of the nation. He praised them for their bravery and unwavering commitment to defending their country, earning the highest honour of martyrdom.

"The nation salutes these martyrs who are the pride of our country," said the CM. "Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and they will always be remembered as our true heroes." Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families, Mohsin Naqvi said, "Our hearts go out to the families of Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer. We stand with them in their time of sorrow and offer our deepest sympathies."