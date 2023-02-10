Johan Botha, Ben Cutting join Karachi Kings

KARACHI: The franchises of the Pakistan Super League have started receiving their foreign recruits as the world’s famous league gets underway next week in Multan.

On Thursday Karachi Kings were joined by their coach Johan Botha, assistant coach Michael Smith and Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. Shoaib Malik was also scheduled to join Kings late Thursday.

The event will explode into action at Multan on February 13 with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on former champions Multan Sultans.

The other venue for the first phase is Karachi and the provincial metropolis is set to host its share of nine matches here at the National Stadium.

A superb, green lush outfield has been developed at the National Stadium which will host its first game on February 14 when Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings.

Zalmi, who have been joined by their head coach Darren Sammy, have been training for the last three days here with their former opener Kamran Akmal acting as batting consultant.

Both Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings held practice sessions under floodlights here at the National Stadium on Thursday. Mohammad Amir and Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting also attended the training session of Kings. Amir, a left-handed Test pacer, will spearhead Kings pace battery which also includes Mir Hamza, Ben Cutting and Aamir Yamin.

Quetta Gladiators also unveiled their official jersey here on Thursday.