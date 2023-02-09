PMLN leader holds politicians, establishment equally responsible

ABBOTTABAD: Central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan on Wednesday held politicians and establishment equally responsible for the current situation in the country and flayed the federal cabinet for having 80 ministers and advisers. He said the country was on the brink of economic disaster and political instability was there but the ruling elite was obliging blue-eyed people and ignoring genuine people.

Sardar Mahtab, who has served as governor and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the PMLN government in the past, was talking to the media after a gathering of the party workers.

Former provincial minister Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Shamoon Yar Khan, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Ashfaq and other party workers and local leadership were present on the occasion.

Commenting upon the current political situation in the country, Sardar Mahtab said it was a common practice that after winning elections, parliamentarians become the stooges of the establishment.

He asked the IMF team to ask the government to share the details of all loans and expenditures during the last 20 years to fix the responsibility.

The PMLN leader was of the opinion that elections were not a solution to the prevailing situation and asked the people from all walks of life to raise their voice to get rid of the corrupt political system.

Sardar Mahtab said that all the political parties stood exposed as they were responsible for the current dangerous situation in the country.

Sardar Mahtab, who also holds the office of central Vice-President of PMLN, went on to say that unfortunately, political leadership had made the country an income-generating tool.

Criticising the current parliament, he termed it inactive and inefficient as half of the parliamentarians had already resigned. The PMLN leader stated that PTI badly failed to deliver and was about to vanish from the political scene when PMLN was brought into power to save the sinking boat of PTI.

He said the PMLN supreme leader Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the party throughout the country and he was still the symbol of unity whereas the current leadership of the party had objectives totally different from the vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Mahtab, however, advised the workers to accord a warm welcome to Maryam Nawaz as she was the daughter of Nawaz Sharif.

He was critical of his own party and said that the party has been ruined in KP. He demanded immediate replacement of present leadership, claiming that no one would get party tickets in forthcoming general elections if appropriate measures were not taken.

The PMLN leader asked the party workers not to blindly follow the leadership and raise genuine questions.