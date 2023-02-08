Nawaz’s ouster unconstitutional: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in Multan, on June 12, 2021. — APP/File

LAHORE: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi concedes that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was removed unconstitutionally.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the anchor sought Qureshi’s comment on PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz’s contention that Qamar Javed Bajwa’s admission (of his backing Imran Khan) was not enough as she demanded ouster of Imran Khan from the political arena the way Nawaz Sharif was ousted.

The PTI leader said ousting someone from politics does not serve the purpose and this is something that Nawaz Sharif should understand. Qureshi said it was expected that Nawaz Sharif would learn in the wake of what he suffered and behave differently. He agreed when the anchor asked if Nawaz Sharif was removed in an unconstitutional manner. He said resorting to unconstitutional means to remove any government is a disservice to democracy.