MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Saturday that PTI has put an end to the rotten and corrupt system and PDM is not digesting country's development and change. “Politicians in PDM are in fact against national development and cannot see country’s path to progress,” he said.

“There is a great concern over the growing number of corona cases in the country. The opposition is playing with human lives and not concerned about people’s plight and welfare. The PTI government will not end with meetings but it will complete the constitutional term, and God willing, the future also belongs to the PTI.”

The Foreign Minister said that he was proud to represent Multan and he is fulfilling his right to represent the people of Multan. “In the past, the region was deliberately left undeveloped. This will not happen now. Punjab Chief Minister will be requested to ensure provision of funds for health, education, roads, sewerage, clean water and other necessities for Multan.” He said that Multan's sewerage system has become obsolete. “To change this, the sewerage system will be replaced with a budget of more than one billion rupees with funding from the Japanese agency JICA, which will be sufficient for next 30 years.”

He said the growing trend of Islamophobia is a matter of concern for the Muslim Ummah. Muslims’ unity can only curb the growing trend of Islamophobia. “The OIC is an important forum for resolving the issues facing the Muslim Ummah. India has failed in its efforts during the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and the Kashmir issue continued to resonate worldwide. This is a great diplomatic achievement for Pakistan”, he said. “The PTI government has raised the issue of serious human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Indian state terrorism at the international level. Our government is determined to continue fighting for the legitimate right of Kashmiris right to self-determination at every forum.”

He said that CPEC is a milestone for Pakistan's development and people’s future in the region is linked to it. “Despite conspiracies against its completion, Pakistan is determined to finish this project and usher in a new era of development in the region.”

Shoaib Akmal Hashmi, Sheikh Asim Ijaz, former Town Nazim Mushtaq Ansari, Malik Rizwan Abid Tahim, Amjad Bhatti, Chaudhry Akram Chawan, Malik Faiz Bhatta, Rana Sajjad Hameed, Azeem Qureshi and other personalities were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated the nation on the completion of two years of the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal. “This is the change that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI had promised to the nation”, he said, adding: “He is happy that the Ministry of External Affairs has done its best to address the grievances of people on the Prime Minister's Citizen Portal in a timely manner. During pandemic, we assisted in repatriating millions of migrants awaiting their return and our ambassadors around the world generously supported the Pakistani community despite limited financial resources.”