Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in Iran for official visit

Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Photo: File.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday reached the Iranian capital of Tehran on a three-day official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

Upon reaching the neighbouring country, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was welcomed by the adviser to the Iranian foreign minister as well as the director-general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will meet the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and the Speaker of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

According to the statement, during the delegation-level talks, the two foreign ministers would review bilateral relations with a view to further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss the regional security situation, including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. They will also deliberate on strengthening regional cooperation under the umbrella of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

Foreign Minister Qureshi’s visit to Iran is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. Foreign Minister Zarif visited Pakistan in November 2020 upon the invitation of Foreign Minister Qureshi, while the two foreign ministers met on March 30, 2021, on the sidelines of the 9th session of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi last visited Iran in January 2020.



