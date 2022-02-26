ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday categorically ruled out the possibility of being part of any camp politics and urged the international community to make joint efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict through diplomatic means.



“Pakistan believes that any military conflict impacts the whole region, particularly the developing countries… There is a need to show restraint… Diplomacy cannot be ruled out,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while apprising the media of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Russia that concluded on Thursday.

He said during his three and a half hours long meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Imran Khan also presented Pakistan’s viewpoint and listened to the Russian version from him.

Qureshi said following the conflict, oil prices had already surged over $100 per barrel, besides impacting the wheat prices as Russia and Ukraine were among the largest wheat exporters. Prior to the prime minister’s visit to Russia, he said, a senior level contact was made by the United States wherein Pakistan explained the objective of the visit. “They asked us an innocent question and we responded to it with respect,” he remarked.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the prime minister’s vision that Pakistan would not be part of any camp politics rather would focus on its own interests. “What is in Pakistan's interest is our priority. Today, Pakistan has totally good relations with all Nato powers, including the US… We have shifted our foreign policy from geopolitics to geo-economics. We have to move ahead for regional connectivity,” he added.

Commenting on the debate on the timing of the prime minister’s visit, Qureshi said it was well thought out as it followed a detailed discussion with the former foreign secretaries and diplomats who had served in Russia.

To a question, the foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit was not planned keeping in view the Ukraine situation rather it was scheduled earlier in the bilateral context as both the countries had been in constant engagement during the last three years.

The foreign minister said he had been in contact with Pakistan’s ambassador in Ukraine and directed him to prioritise the safety and relocation of the diaspora, particularly the students. For their facilitation, he added, Pakistan’s embassy had been shifted to Ternopil city bordering Poland for easy repatriation of the people.

However, Qureshi denied the rumours of the death of any Pakistani national in Ukraine. He said during their meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Putin discussed bilateral relations, regional issues with a focus on Afghanistan, and the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the energy cooperation, including the North-South Gas Pipeline project, also featured in the summit meeting besides Islamophobia, which the two leaders had also discussed telephonically.

He said the prime minister’s meeting with the Russian Deputy PM of Energy focused on bilateral trade, investment opportunities and energy cooperation. The foreign minister said through a long-term agreement, Pakistan also desired to purchase gas from Russia via Afghanistan to meet its future needs.

He said Russia also wanted to establish an energy terminal in Gwadar. Terming the prime minister’s interaction with the businessmen “fruitful”, the foreign minister said they also showed their willingness to attend an investment conference being hosted by Pakistan in March.