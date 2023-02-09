Blood collected for thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions and public places in Peshawar to collect blood donations for children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

The camps were held in Peshawar Public High School and College, Peshawar, Jamia Masjid Hazrat Bilal in Shah Alam, Marks Company in Hayatabad, Craft Dental, University Town besides at various public places on Kohat Road and others, said a press release here on Wednesday.

A large number of students and people came to the camps and donated blood for the children and patients suffering from blood-related disorders.

The Frontier Foundation team comprising Nasrullah, Muhammad Ilyas, Usman Ali Shah, Manzoor Khan and Muhammad Ikram supervised the camps.

Anwar Shad and the elders of the respective areas supported the foundation team.

Also, the students and teaching and administrative staff of the respective educational institutions and others collaborated with the foundation team and made blood donation camps a success.

Frontier Foundation Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem thanked the people, staff and students for the blood donations.

He said the students and people had always played a vital role in donating blood for the poor and needy patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Sahibzada Haleem said that it was the exemplary spirit of students and people that had kept the hope of many families of patients of thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders alive.