MoU signed on students financing

LAHORE: A consumer lending platform, KalPay partners up with Taleem Finance Company to make educational financing easier for students.

KalPay, a shariah-aligned consumer lending platform, has partnered up with Taleem Finance Company Limited (TFCL), a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) set up with a dedicated focus on financing the education ecosystem, to help extend flexible installment-based fee payment plans for students. This partnership will enable KalPay to expand its offering of the most flexible and easy payment choice (Buy Now, Pay Later) from consumer goods towards the educational financing market.

Speaking at the MoU Signing Ceremony at LUMS, Kamran Azim, CEO, TFCL, said, “Currently, in Pakistan, over 55 million of the population is in the school going age of 5-16 years but almost half of them are unable to access quality education. One of the primary reasons for that is the unavailability of access towards educational financing. This is the gap that we want to fill. I always tell my team to keep the bigger picture in mind. We have a duty towards our country and its future generations to make quality education easily accessible to all”.