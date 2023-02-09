11-year-old boy found murdered

The body of a minor boy was found in Site Super Highway Industrial Area on Wednesday.

Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 11-year-old Saeed Hakim.

The Site Super Highway Industrial police said the clothes and slippers of the victim were found lying near the body, adding that the murderer also attempted to burn the body after killing him with a heavy object.

The victim’s father is a scrap dealer and lives in Muhammadi Goth. The police said they were waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain whether the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed. No case had been registered till the filing of this news report.

Separately, the torso of a human body stuffed in a suitcase was found near the Paposh Nagar graveyard in District Central. Locals spotted the suspicious suitcase and informed the police about it. The victim’s head, hands and feet were not in the suitcase; however, the police later found a shoulder from a nullah in the Pirabad area, suspecting it to have been severed off the torso found.