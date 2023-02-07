Man City charged with financial rule breaches

LONDON: Manchester City could be docked points or even expelled from the Premier League after they were charged with over 100 financial rules breaches on Monday.

The Premier League has referred City to an independent commission over the alleged rule breaches between 2009/10 and 2017/18 – a period in which the club took their first steps towards becoming English football’s dominant force. City, who last month topped the Deloitte money league of the world’s richest clubs, said they were surprised by the charges and insisted there was “irrefutable” evidence that supports their case.

The club were banned for two years from UEFA competitions in February 2020 by European football’s governing body for “serious financial fair-play breaches”, but the sanction was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport later that year.