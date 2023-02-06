A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. — APP

PESHAWAR: Two police outposts in remote areas of the province came under attack on Sunday night but both the attacks were repulsed.

The Tank police and locals on late Sunday night repulsed a major attack on Pir Tangi police post in Jandola police station.

An official said dozens of militants armed with automatic weapons attacked the Pir Tangi Police post in Jandola, Tank district.

“The cops, however, were alert and retaliated strongly. A number of locals also came out of their homes to support the police. The attackers managed their escape after an exchange of fire for around 10 minutes,” District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmad told The News. He said a few other such attacks have been repulsed by the police in Tank and adjacent districts in recent weeks.

An official said the Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari, appreciated the Tank district police for bravely repulsing the militants attack. The IGP said police across the province are alert and will respond strongly to any kind of attack.

The IGP directed the Regional Police Officer, Dera Ismail Khan, Saleem Marwat, to conduct a search operation in the area to find the attackers killed or wounded in firing by the police. Tank is one of the remotest districts in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that shares border with Waziristan.

Another police post was attacked in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan, a couple of hours after the attack in Tank. Police said the attack was repulsed by the cops and soldiers of the army. No casualty was reported.