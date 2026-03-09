Michigan tornadoes kill 6 including child as powerful storms rip through Midwest and Oklahoma

At least six people have died after powerful tornadoes and severe storms hit parts of Michigan and Oklahoma, according to officials.

Four deaths were reported in southern Michigan while two others were confirmed in Oklahoma as storms swept through several communities on Friday, while emergency crews continue to assess the damage while rescue efforts remain underway.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Department said three people were killed and 12 others were injured near Union City after a tornado struck the area.

Authorities warned that power outages and road closures could continue through the weekend.

Meanwhile in Cass County, officials confirmed another death and several injuries. In a statement, authorities said: "Multiple large structures - including homes and pole barns - sustained damage ranging from major structural impacts to complete destruction."

Cass County Sheriff Clint Roach later confirmed that 12 year old Silas Anderson died from weather related injuries in Edwardsburg.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said: "Silas was surrounded by family at the time of his passing."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she activated a state emergency for Branch, Cass and St Joseph counties: "We are working with emergency teams to monitor the situation and coordinate resources for those impacted."

In Oklahoma, officials said a tornado carved a four mile path of destruction in Okmulgee County, where two deaths were reported in the town of Beggs.