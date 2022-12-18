Four cops martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. — APP

LAKKI MARWAT: At least four policemen were martyred and four others were injured in a terrorist attack on the Bargai police station in Lakki Marwat, Geo News reported on Sunday.



The armed assault on the police was launched by terrorists overnight from two sides, which resulted in a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the outlaws.

The perpetrators fled after launching the assault while the police launched a search operation in the area to trace them.

The martyred cops were identified as constables Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman and Sabz Ali.

Condemning the attack, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan sought a report on the matter and ordered the best medical aid for the injured cops.

"The incident is extremely unfortunate. The sacrifices of the martyred will not go in vain," he vowed.

Law and order deteriorates in KP

The law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gone south over the last few weeks as an increase has been noticed in threats and attacks on security forces as well as high-profile political personfalities.

According to a The News report, the police are on high alert across the province after the recent spike in attacks in areas including Peshawar, southern districts, and the Mardan region.

The publication, citing a source, said: “Apart from the police, senior politicians have complained of receiving threats. The houses of some of them have also come under grenade attack.”

Provincial spokesperson of the Awami National Party (ANP) Samar Bilour has also shared that their provincial president Aimal Wali Khan had received a call about a plan of attack on his life.

Samar said that their leadership's protection is the state's responsibility, adding that they will be left with no other option but to take the protection of their leaders into their own hands if the state does not act.

“Apart from Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Hussain Babak and others have received threats as well while the house of MPA Faisal Zeb was attacked twice in the last few weeks,” Samar Haroon Bilour had said last week.

Apart from the attack on the house of ANP MPA Faisal Zeb in Shangla, a grenade was hurled at the house of party Senator Hidayatullah in Peshawar in recent months.

Terror incidents

The wave of terrorist attacks has risen across the province in the last few months, the report said. At least 118 terrorist incidents were reported in KP from mid-August till the last week of November, according to official numbers.

At least 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were killed in terror incidents across the KP. Moreover, 18 policemen, 10 civilians, and 37 law enforcement agencies personnel suffered injuries in these attacks.

A dozen districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera came under attack in November.

Meanwhile, KP Police claims that they have accelerated operations against the terrorists saying at least 539 alleged terrorists and proclaimed offenders were arrested in the province during the first 10 months of 2022. They added 141 were also killed including 42 of those who carried head money.

The CTD in the last two days claimed to have killed eight terrorists associated with Daesh and other groups in North Waziristan and Nowshera.