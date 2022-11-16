Six cops martyred in terror attack on police mobile in KP's Lakki Marwat

In a tragic incident, six cops were martyred in a gun attack on a police mobile by terrorists in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.
As per the police, unidentified men attacked the police van in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala Police Station during a routine patrol for security near a fair.
The martyred cops were identified as ASI Ilm Din, Constable Mehmood Khan, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police's Sipahi Ali Usman and driver Dil Jan.
The Lakki Marwat district police said that a search operation has been started to trace the terrorists.
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah condemns attack
Taking notice of the matter, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the martyrs' families.
He said the deceased policemen have received the "high status of martyrdom".
"The cowardly act of terrorists should be condemned as much as possible," the Sindh CM said.
More to follow...
Heavy, commercial traffic will not be allowed on some roads as Karachi is hosting a defence exhibition at the Expo...
A leading crime reporter in Kenya says Khurram Ahmad took an unusual route on the night of Arshad Sharif's killing in...
Interior minister says senior-most officer should be appointed as the next army chief through a judiciary-like system
FM Bilawal shares good news, says decision taken on Pakistan’s early completion of FATF's action plan
“Niazi's interview with FT in which he rebutted his foreign conspiracy theory is a reminder of the vicious role he...
“The ironclad Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership will never be undermined by hostile...