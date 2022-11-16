Six cops martyred in terror attack on police mobile in KP's Lakki Marwat

Representational image of a police van.

In a tragic incident, six cops were martyred in a gun attack on a police mobile by terrorists in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.



As per the police, unidentified men attacked the police van in the jurisdiction of Dadiwala Police Station during a routine patrol for security near a fair.

The martyred cops were identified as ASI Ilm Din, Constable Mehmood Khan, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police's Sipahi Ali Usman and driver Dil Jan.



The Lakki Marwat district police said that a search operation has been started to trace the terrorists.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah condemns attack



Taking notice of the matter, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the attack and offered his condolences to the martyrs' families.

He said the deceased policemen have received the "high status of martyrdom".

"The cowardly act of terrorists should be condemned as much as possible," the Sindh CM said.

More to follow...