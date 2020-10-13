Police van ambushed in Swat

MINGORA: An attacker was killed while a cop sustained injuries when police patrolling van was attacked at Shangrani Chowk in Manglawar area in the Swat district. DPO Qasim Ali Khan, said the police van was patrolling the area when the attack took place, leaving a cop injured.

The attacker was killed when the cops returned the fire, he added. The injured cop identified as Rahmanullah was taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital. The DPO said the accused Jamil belonged to Kanju in Swat and he was a criminal.