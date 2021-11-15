Two cops injured in attack on Shikarpur police van

SUKKUR: The criminals attacked a police party, in which two cops, including a SHO and a police driver, were injured in Shikarpur on Sunday.
Reports said a gang of criminals attacked a police party at Garhi Tegho of Katcha area in Shikarpur, in which two police cops, identified as SHO Raalif Pathan and a driver Wahid Bakhsh Bhutto, were injured. The Shikarpur Police shifted the injured cops to a local hospital in Sukkur, where the doctors announced that theyto were out of danger.
TOBA TEK SINGH: A married woman, who had returned from Germany recently, was abducted from Gojra on Sunday. M Yasin of...
LAHORE: A security guard of a private company committed suicide by shooting himself in the Johar Town area on Sunday....
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre on Sunday announced that it would relax the COVID-19 protocols...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a mobile service as part of measles, rubella campaign 2021...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has prohibited the telecast of footage from the...
SUKKUR: Kidnappers have demanded Rs6 million from the parents of an abducted person in Sukkur, when the victim and his...