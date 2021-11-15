Two cops injured in attack on Shikarpur police van

SUKKUR: The criminals attacked a police party, in which two cops, including a SHO and a police driver, were injured in Shikarpur on Sunday.

Reports said a gang of criminals attacked a police party at Garhi Tegho of Katcha area in Shikarpur, in which two police cops, identified as SHO Raalif Pathan and a driver Wahid Bakhsh Bhutto, were injured. The Shikarpur Police shifted the injured cops to a local hospital in Sukkur, where the doctors announced that theyto were out of danger.