Five cops martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five cops embraced martyrdom on Monday when terrorists attacked a police patrolling vehicle with automatic weapons in the Kulachi town, sources said.

The official and local sources said the terror act was reported at the Chowk Yadgar in the Kulachi area. The terrorists fired a rocket at the police van and later opened fire. Five cops lost lives in the attack.They were identified as Head Constable Kamran, Munawwar, Niaz Ali, Jamshed and Abdur Rehman.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Fazle Subhan was seriously injured in the attack. The terrorists fled the scene after the hit. The Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site to shift the bodies and the injured DSP to the hospital.