FGCs observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Islamabad: Federal Government colleges of the capital city commemorated their solidarity and support with the people of Kashmir with full zeal and unmatched patriotism on Sunday. Various programmes were arranged at the Federal Government colleges with pledges to continue to support the people of Kashmir, who have been fighting for their legitimate right of self-determination for several decades.

The students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9, IMCB F-10/4 and Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4 gathered at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8/2 while the female students, teachers and staff of all the girls F.G colleges gathered at Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2.

Students chanted slogans in support of the struggle of the people of Kashmir for the right to self-determination. The girls participated in a poster competition, cultural show, and national songs held at F-7/2 college. A Seminar to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day was organized by H-8 College.

The seminar was attended by Principals of Colleges, teaching and non-teaching staff, and a large number of Students. The teachers and students, in their speeches, said that they would stay with the Kashmiri brothers till their last breath. They demanded that India should immediately stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to ensure that the Kashmir problem is resolved peacefully in conformity with UN resolutions.

APP adds:

FBISE holds quiz contest: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Sunday organized quiz competitions in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, in which students from all directorates at the school and college level participated. In the competition, Amina Sohail and Fatima Shaheen, who belong to Fauji Foundation School, Rawalpindi, won the first position at the matric level.

Similarly, Muhammad Usman Ali and Saba Gul, Imlah Foundation School and College Rawalpindi got the second position, while Ramin Irfan and Laiba Nabil APS Hamza Camp Rawalpindi got the third position. At the intermediate level, Lyal Khan and Sajal Khan Fauji Foundation School Rawalpindi got the first position, while Muhammad Ali Sher and Malaika Imlah Foundation School and College Rawalpindi got the second position, and Syed Salman Shakeel, and Abdul Rafey Abbasi, Askaria College Wah Cantt. got the third position.

The certificates and cash prizes were distributed among the students who won positions in the competition. On this occasion, Director of Research and Academic Federal Board Mirza Ali said that writers have to play an important role in their writings to highlight the Kashmir issue at the global level. A walk was also organized by the Federal Education Board on Kashmir Day in which a large number of students, teachers and employees of the Federal Board participated.