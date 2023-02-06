PM’s aide to head PMLN in Hazara

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has appointed prime minister’s advisor and former MNA Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf as party president for Hazara division.
Yousuf is a son of Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, a former federal minister for religious affairs and PMLN’s ex-parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
Meanwhile, ex-MPA Sardar Zahoor on Sunday said that the PMLN party was fully prepared to move into elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif would lead the party in the coming elections being held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Our party would install its governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after elections as Mian Nawaz Sharif can retrieve the country out of economic challenges,” Zahoor said.
