ASPs visit PSCA

LAHORE : A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police Academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Saturday.
The 34 officers of the 49th Specialised Training Programme were taken to various sections of IC3 namely, the Operations Monitoring Centre, Emergency Call Centre, Dispatch Control Centre, and Media Centre. The delegation was also briefed on the Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System. The visit concluded with the presentation of a souvenir shield from both sides.
