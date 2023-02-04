Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in an exchange fire in the general area Esham of North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It added that the militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. “The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence,” said the ISPR.