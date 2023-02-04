New PSL trophy to be unveiled on Feb 9 in Lahore

PSL 7 trophy on display at the National High-Performance Centre, in Lahore, on December 12, 2021. — Twitter/PSL

ISLAMABAD: A newly designed Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy will be up for grabs during the eighth edition.

The new trophy will be put on display at the Shalimar Bagh (Garden) Lahore on February 9 in the presence of all available captains along with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi.

“Yes, the newly designed trophy will be presented to the winners of the eighth edition. The one that was used and presented to winners of the last seven editions will no longer be there. Now a freshly crafted Trophy having a better look will be unveiled on February 9 at the Shalimar Garden. Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalandars captains will be available. Efforts are being made to have all the captains for the trophy unveiling ceremony,” a PCB official when contacted said.

When asked how different the trophy will be from the one that was there during the last seven editions, he said that it would project Pakistan and its cricket in a better way.

“Efforts have been made to project Pakistan’s image in a better way through the trophy. Hopefully, cricketing fans around the world would like the new trophy,” he said.

With eleven matches, Pindi Stadium will host the most number of fixtures during the PSL 8th edition that springs into action from February 13 and will be played at four different venues during a 37-day spectacle.

The League will get under way with the Multan Sultan and Lahore Qalandars match to be played at the Multan Stadium.

“We have planned to organise the ceremony in a big way. Some exciting events are on cards. Hopefully, the ceremony will be as good as it was in Dubai a few years back,” the official said.

Multan, Karachi matches tickets to be available from today

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced details of ticket prices for the eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) getting underway from February 13.

Online tickets for the Multan and Karachi-leg matches will be available online from Saturday (today) at 1100 and fans can visit cricket.bookme.pk to book their tickets. Physical tickets will also be available to the fans during the course of the tournament from the box offices at the four venues. Tickets for the Rawalpindi and Lahore matches will go on sale later.

Tickets for the tournament opener between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and the 2021 title winners Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on 13 February have been set at Rs6,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for Premium, Rs2,000 for First Class and Rs1,000 for General.

Ticket prices for the 15 February Multan Sultans versus Quetta Gladiators match have been set at Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950 (First Class) and Rs650 (General).

Ticket prices for the remaining three matches featuring the home side have been fixed at Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500 (First Class) and Rs1,000 (General).

For the non-Sunday matches in Karachi, ticket prices have been set at Rs2,900 (VIP), Rs1,900 (Premium), Rs950 and Rs650 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

For Sunday, 19 February, mouth-watering match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, ticket prices have been fixed at Rs5,000 for the VIP enclosures, Rs3,000 for the Premium, Rs2,000 in First Class and Rs1,000 in General. For the final fixture in Karachi on Sunday, 26 February, between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, ticket prices have set for Rs4,000 (VIP), Rs2,000 (Premium), Rs1,500 and Rs1,000 for First Class and General Enclosures, respectively.

The PCB, for the first time, has introduced discounted season passes, which will cover weekday matches.

Season pass for the four Multan matches (excluding the opener) has been set for Rs16,830 (VIP), Rs9,630 (Premium), Rs5,715 (First Class) and Rs3,555 (General).

Likewise, season pass for the five Karachi matches on 16, 20, 21, 23 and 24 February, has been fixed at Rs13,050 (VIP), Rs8,550 (Premium), Rs4,275 (First Class) and Rs2,925 (General).