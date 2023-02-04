10th annual LLF from 24th

LAHORE:The annual Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) will take place from February 24 to 26 at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall. The festival is a free and open event.

“Marking our 10th anniversary, we will showcase writing and thought from Pakistan and abroad through over 60 sessions (comprising panel discussions and conversations), performances, screenings and art exhibitions,” said a press release issued by LLF.

Pakistan’s acclaimed contemporary writer, Mohsin Hamid, will launch in Lahore his latest novel, ‘The Last White Man’. 2021 Booker prize winner Damon Galgut and Shehan Karunatilaka, whose novel ‘The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida’ was shortlisted for the Booker Prize 2022, will also be amongst major names featuring in the festival, as well as Pakistani artists Adeela Suleman and Wardha Shabbir. Also in attendance will be Palestinian author Adania Shibli, Sri Lankan novelist Ameena Hussein, author and writer Diana Darke, writer Syeda Hameed, historian Siobhan Lambert-Hurley; and authors Louise Kennedy, Saba Karim Khan and Sabyn Javeri.