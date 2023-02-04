VIP arrests

Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been arrested in Islamabad. According to reports, a complaint was lodged against Rasheed with the Islamabad police by a PPP leader for implicating former PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari in last year’s supposed attempt on Imran Khan’s life.
The arrests of high-profile public figures in Pakistan are always accompanied with rumours. Whatever the case may be, one expects the courts to set aside all political considerations when it comes to deciding Rasheed’s fate.
Khalida Khalid
Turbat
