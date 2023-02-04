The recent suicide blast in Peshawar was, arguably, the most serious terrorist attack on our soil since the APS massacre. The National Action Plan appears to have failed, despite the assurances of our leaders.
We must realize that these attacks, if not countered, could lead us to a national emergency and jeopardize the continued existence of the Pakistan we know.
Muhsin Khan Bhutto
Naudero
The inauguration of Pakistan’s first bus service for women is great news for the country and a rare point of pride...
The attempts to appease the TTP have proven to be a huge strategic blunder. The state appears to have given the group,...
This refers to the article ‘A process of digging graves’ by Raoof Hasan . I do not share the writer’s assumption...
Awami Muslim League chief and former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been arrested in Islamabad. According...
Pakistanis deserve a medal for having to live in this country and deal with its idiosyncrasies. I recently lost my...
This letter refers to the news stories ‘Who let terrorists return, asks PM Shehbaz’ and ‘Not responsible for...
Comments