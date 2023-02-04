 
Saturday February 04, 2023
Red alert

Red alert

February 04, 2023

The recent suicide blast in Peshawar was, arguably, the most serious terrorist attack on our soil since the APS massacre. The National Action Plan appears to have failed, despite the assurances of our leaders.

We must realize that these attacks, if not countered, could lead us to a national emergency and jeopardize the continued existence of the Pakistan we know.

Muhsin Khan Bhutto

Naudero

