Churlish leaders

This letter refers to the news stories ‘Who let terrorists return, asks PM Shehbaz’ (February 2, 2023) and ‘Not responsible for rising terrorism, inflation Imran Khan’ (February 2, 2023). With both stories, one can clearly judge the priorities of our leaders and get a healthy dose of disappointment. In the aftermath of the Peshawar mosque carnage the primitive yet familiar war of words continues between our political leaders.

The selfish attitudes of our current and former PMs are a matter of grave concern. They do not even show any sensitivity to the actual dangers people are facing, be it terrorism or non-stop inflation, and their first instinct is to cover for themselves. This is a time for unity and responsibility. The leaders should stop passing the buck and start providing some relief to the people of Pakistan by agreeing to deal with the nation’s problems together.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada