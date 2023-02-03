Pakistanis biggest support for Kashmiris: Mushaal Mullick

LAHORE:Kashmiris’ freedom struggle leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mushaal Mullick said on Thursday that Pakistani people were the biggest support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), and they could highlight the cause of help valley people across the world.

She was addressing a ceremony through a video-link, which was jointly organised by a private group of institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal at the college auditorium here. She said Kashmiris were offering sacrifices for decades to live in an independent country. He called upon the youth to play their role in liberation of Kashmir and exposing the Indian atrocities as well as propaganda before the world.

She said Kashmiris and Pakistanis observe Kashmir Solidarity Day every year on February 5, across the world, but the Indian oppression of Kashmiris people was going on unabated. She regretted that Indian atrocities had intensified in held Kashmir after 2019. Mushaal Mullick said struggle to highlight the Indian barbaric acts in held Kashmir would have to be accelerated, and the entire world would have to be apprised of these atrocities before the February 5 next year. Lt-Gen (retd) Ghulam Mustafa said that Kashmir’s liberation was a writing on the wall and the day was not far away when India would disintegrate into parts due to the liberation movements going on in that country. He said Kashmiri people had almost succeeded in breaking the yoke of Indian slavery, and only geographical compulsions were in place now. The group chairman Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram said “We salute to our martyred and ghazis on the Kashmir Day”. He said Pakistani youth would never back out whenever the motherland would need any sacrifices. A special documentary on held Kashmir was also shown to the audience. Students presented Kashmiri and Pakistani national songs.